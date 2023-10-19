Deals
Pisgah wins Play of The Week

Eagles McCarty runs for TD in Week 7 play
Legion McCrary reaches for the goal line on a 30-yard Touchdown run to win 48 Blitz Play of The Week
By Carl Prather
Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Pisgah Eagles have found numerous ways to remain undefeated in the 2023 High School Football season.

Legion McCrary has added to the Eagles success this season, including a tough, contested 30 yard Touchdown run in a Week 7 victory over North Sand Mountain.

McCrary and the Eagles were named 48 Blitz play of the Week, garnering 87 percent of this week’s vote.

Pisgah will face Fyffe for a Class 2A Region 7 Championship Friday.

