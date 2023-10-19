Pisgah wins Play of The Week
Eagles McCarty runs for TD in Week 7 play
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Pisgah Eagles have found numerous ways to remain undefeated in the 2023 High School Football season.
Legion McCrary has added to the Eagles success this season, including a tough, contested 30 yard Touchdown run in a Week 7 victory over North Sand Mountain.
McCrary and the Eagles were named 48 Blitz play of the Week, garnering 87 percent of this week’s vote.
Pisgah will face Fyffe for a Class 2A Region 7 Championship Friday.
