Man burned in White Oak house fire dies

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE OAK, Ala. (WAFF) -Russell Marler passed away Tuesday night at the UAB Medical Center, according to the Assistant Fire Chief of the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department.

Marler has been at the Medical Center for around a month since the house fire occurred. A substitute bus driver for Colbert County Schools came across the scene of the fire while she was taking students home from school. Chrys Landers said she knew she had to stop.

Landers jumped off the bus to go help Marler who was laying in the burning carport after having fallen out of his motorized wheelchair trying to escape. Two students, Joshua Ledlow and James Reed, saw Landers struggling and decided to go help her. All three helped drag Marler to safety far away from the burning home.

