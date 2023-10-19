Sheffield police arrest man for attempted murder of ex-wife

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sheffield man is in the Colbert County Jail, accused of trying to kill his ex-wife after the two got into a fight.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said officers were called to a home on West Avalon Avenue for a domestic violence report. When they arrived, Terry said they spoke to a woman who said her ear was still ringing after her ex-husband, Steven Noyola, fired a shot near her head.

Terry said the woman also told officers her ex-husband had choked her, adding that she had visible marks on her neck.

Police said they found found beer bottles and what appears to be the victim’s hair in the home. Investigators believe the two got into an argument that turned physical. Terry said several guns were found in the home and investigators are still trying to figure out which one was fired.

Noyola, 29, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence (strangulation/Suffocation), Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, Illegal Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Inference with a Domestic Violence Call. Terry said Noyola also had an outstanding 3rd Degree Domestic Violence Assault warrant.

He is being held in the Colbert County Jail in lieu of a $530,000 bond.

