Madison City Schools adds cameras to school buses

Madison City Schools adds cameras to the sides of its buses.
Madison City Schools adds cameras to the sides of its buses.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools has some new additions to its fleet of school buses that school leaders hope will help them catch drivers who dangerously pass stopped school buses.

More than 20 of the district’s buses now have cameras on their sides. District leaders hope to eventually have them on every single bus.

These cameras are able to take pictures of drivers who pass when a bus has its stop signs deployed. School leaders said these pictures will make it much easier to prosecute violators.

“One of the number one safety issues that we have is people that will pass our red lights and our stop signs,” said Madison City Schools Administrator of Transportation Travis Schrimsher. “What we’re really aiming for is a change of behavior from drivers so that it doesn’t put our children at risk and doesn’t put our driver at risk.”

Schrimsher said drivers who pass stopped buses could face a fine of $150 to $500 for a first-time offense.

