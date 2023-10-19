‘The Jungle Book’ opening tomorrow at Fantasy Playhouse
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Deep in the mysterious Jungle lives Mowgli, a curious young boy raised by wolves. When the mighty roar of a fearsome tiger forces Mowgli to leave the only home he’s ever known, the young boy sets off on a journey where he meets an array of jungle creatures. Mowgli must rely on the guidance of his new friends, a pragmatic panther, and a big brother bear as he learns valuable life lessons through self-discovery, brave adventures, and the rules of the jungle.
Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy invites you to explore the mysterious jungle in their original adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. Watch the story come to life through larger-than-life puppets, music, dance, and dozens of fantastical jungle creatures live on stage. Opening tomorrow, The Jungle Book will showcase life-size, handmade puppets of beloved characters like Baloo, Shere Khan, Kaa, and more!
Dates:
- October 20-22
- October 27-29
Times:
- Friday at 7 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- No Sunday evening performance on October 29
Fantasy Playhouse is offering a Tennessee Valley Living exclusive promo code. Use code “JUNGLEBOOK20″ for discounts on tickets for opening weekend evening shows.
Sensory Friendly Performance:
- October 28 at 10 a.m.
Use code ‘JBSENSORY’ for Buy-one-get-one tickets.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.fantasyplayhouse.org/. Be sure to follow Fantasy Playhouse on Facebook and Instagram.
