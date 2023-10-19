‘The Jungle Book’ opening tomorrow at Fantasy Playhouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Deep in the mysterious Jungle lives Mowgli, a curious young boy raised by wolves. When the mighty roar of a fearsome tiger forces Mowgli to leave the only home he’s ever known, the young boy sets off on a journey where he meets an array of jungle creatures. Mowgli must rely on the guidance of his new friends, a pragmatic panther, and a big brother bear as he learns valuable life lessons through self-discovery, brave adventures, and the rules of the jungle.

Actor wearing the Baloo puppet (Fantasy Playhouse)

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy invites you to explore the mysterious jungle in their original adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. Watch the story come to life through larger-than-life puppets, music, dance, and dozens of fantastical jungle creatures live on stage. Opening tomorrow, The Jungle Book will showcase life-size, handmade puppets of beloved characters like Baloo, Shere Khan, Kaa, and more!

The early stage of the tiger head (Fantasy Playhouse)

Dates:

October 20-22

October 27-29

Times:

Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

No Sunday evening performance on October 29

Fantasy Playhouse is offering a Tennessee Valley Living exclusive promo code. Use code “JUNGLEBOOK20″ for discounts on tickets for opening weekend evening shows.

See The Jungle Boom this weekend and next (Fantasy Playhouse)

Sensory Friendly Performance:

October 28 at 10 a.m.

Use code ‘JBSENSORY’ for Buy-one-get-one tickets.

Saturday, October 28th (Fantasy Playhouse)

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.fantasyplayhouse.org/. Be sure to follow Fantasy Playhouse on Facebook and Instagram.

