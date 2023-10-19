Isolated shower today, a higher chance for showers/thunder tonight.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers between noon and 2 P.M. High temps in the low 70s. Tonight, showers are likely with a thunderstorm possible. Temps fall back into the 50s. Friday, a lingering early shower and clouds to start the day but becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temps around 70 degrees. Breezy with gusts to 25 MPH out of the west/northwest. Friday night, another great night for High School football. Mostly clear, low temps in the 40s.

The weekend looks good. Sunny both days with high temps in the low to mid 70s. Breezy Saturday. Overnight low temps in the 40s.

More sun for most of next week. Temps in the 70s during the day. Next chance of rain after today and tonight will be towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.