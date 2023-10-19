Deals
Investigators continue the search for Huntsville apartment complex arson suspect

(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been a month since someone started a fire that displaced several people at a Huntsville apartment complex.

Huntsville Police Department Investigators along with Huntsville Fire & Rescue Investigators say they need help identifying a suspect.

2 injured in Huntsville apartment fire on Rime Village Dr.

The fire, that injured two people, happened on Sept. 12 at the Reserves at Research Park Apartments. There were reports from bystanders stating that people jumping from windows to escape the smoke.

Jeremy Woods with Huntsville Police say they have only received one tip so far.

“Anything that stood out to them that could help us. We won’t go into detail into what that tip is but we’re reviewing it,” Woods said. “Other things such as sending out subpoenas for videos from businesses in the area and things like that to see if we can see anything. Not to say this person is involved but it’s the only tip we’ve gotten so far. It was something suspicious at the time to someone so we will follow that lead.”

If you know something, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 53-CRIME. Your tip will be anonymous.

