Have you seen this fish: Decoration stolen from Cullman putt putt golf course

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance is locating a decorative prop stolen from a putt-putt golf course in Cullman.

A large bass fish ornament was stolen from the Sportsman’s Lake putt-putt golf course between October 1 and 10, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the fish’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Austin Black at (256) 735-2724 or (256) 734-0342 if calling after hours or weekends.

