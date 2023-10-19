Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Have you seen this fish: Decoration stolen from Cullman putt putt golf course

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen...
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen prop from Sportsman's Lake.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance is locating a decorative prop stolen from a putt-putt golf course in Cullman.

A large bass fish ornament was stolen from the Sportsman’s Lake putt-putt golf course between October 1 and 10, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the fish’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Austin Black at (256) 735-2724 or (256) 734-0342 if calling after hours or weekends.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Cindy Crow, 36
Decatur Police arrest woman believed to be the mother of dead newborn found in dumpster
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Man burned in White Oak house fire died
Madison City Schools adds cameras to the sides of its buses.
Madison City Schools adds cameras to school buses
Steven Noyola, 29, is accused of trying to kill his ex-wife.
Sheffield police arrest man for attempted murder of ex-wife
Legion McCrary reaches for the goal line on a 30-yard Touchdown run to win 48 Blitz Play of The...
Pisgah wins 48 Blitz Play of The Week