Group blocks Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur to protest officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins

By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is stopped on Hudson Memorial Bridge into Decatur as protestors seem to have stopped in the line of traffic in the middle of the bridge.

WAFF 48′s Savannah Sapp is among those stuck in traffic. Sapp says she has seen people with signs referencing the death of Steve Perkins.

Traffic backed up on Hwy. 72 as protestors stand in line of traffic.
Traffic backed up on Hwy. 72 as protestors stand in line of traffic.(WAFF)

