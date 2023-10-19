Deals
A few showers this afternoon. More widespread showers tonight. Thunder possible.

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temps make it to the low 70s. Tonight, showers are likely with a thunderstorm possible. Temps fall back into the 50s. Friday, a lingering early shower and clouds to start the day but becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temps around 70 degrees. Breezy with gusts to 25 MPH out of the west/northwest. Friday night, another great night for High School football. Mostly clear, low temps in the 40s. The weekend looks good. Sunny both days with high temps in the low to mid 70s. Breezy Saturday. Overnight low temps in the 40s. More sun for most of next week. Temps in the 70s during the day. Next chance of rain after today and tonight will be towards the end of the week and into the weekend.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
