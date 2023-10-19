Crime Stoppers: Delivery driver steals customer’s groceries, uses customer’s account for personal use

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ordering groceries is a common thing nowadays but when you leave your home to get them you expect everything you ordered to be there.

One person says she was shortchanged big time and Huntsville Police are trying to find the delivery driver they say is responsible.

Investigators say last month a woman delivered groceries to someone’s home in the Harvest area but the homeowner quickly realized a bunch of her food was missing.

Authorities say this same woman also used the victim’s account to buy other items. The delivery company cannot verify this driver so police need your help in doing that.

If you have seen her or the anyone else on this list please contact authorities.

Brittany Arnold is wanted on a meth possession charge.

Dario Terry is wanted for trafficking. Authorities allege he moved fentanyl into the area.

Monica Brown is charged with abuse of a protected person. They say she was drunk behind the wheel and crashed with an elderly person she was caring for inside.

Javier Baldermar Miranda-Gomez is wanted for second degree rape. Police say he raped a 14-year-old girl.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

