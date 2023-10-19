Concerts in the Park: fall edition

Deals
Hear a local favorite and a Grammy-award winning artist live at Big Spring Park tonight
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tonight, Grammy-award-winning blues musician, Cedric Burnside will take the stage following an opening performance from The Wanda Band for the fall edition of Concerts in the Park.

The music kicks off at 6 p.m. and attendees can take advantage of free parking in Garage M downtown. The event itself is free to attend and food trucks will be on-site!

