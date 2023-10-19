BJ’s Wholesale Club: member favorites and year-round items

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Later this year Alabama’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its doors to bring more savings than ever to Madison. We got a closer look at what BJ’s will bring to the valley.

Everyday savings:

Members will save up to 25% off grocery prices daily, including national brands. During weekly grocery trips, families will now be able to save more than ever. You can also use the BJ’s mobile app and just add clipless coupons, for even more convenience. ExpressPay is also a member-favorite! Simply scan products as you go through the BJ’s mobile app and save extra time at the end of an in-club trip.

If that isn’t enough to convince you to sign up for a membership, BJ’s offers a wide variety of exclusive membership perks, like unbelievable savings at the pump with BJ’s Gas, as well as BJ’s Optical, Travel, and Tire Center just to name a few.

Plus, BJ’s is also the only wholesale club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, which members save even more.

Everyday freshness:

BJ’s offers everyday freshness through their fresh produce, a full-service deli, and bakery, along with all your household items like paper products, seasonal décor, apparel, electronics and so much more! From family-favorite snack items to household essentials, you can find everything you need and more at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Convenient shopping:

BJ’s also offers a wide variety of convenient shopping options including in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery, and ship-to-home. You can choose between in-club shopping, in-club pickup, curbside pickup, or even same-day delivery, where you can get your groceries delivered right to your door in as little as two hours.

Quality exclusive brands:

With BJ’s exclusive brands, Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen, really help their members save! Their exclusive brands deliver incredible value to their members without sacrificing quality. So, within their exclusive brands, you’ll find everything from fresh produce to household items.

Shoppers will also find an outstanding selection of on-trend products at huge savings that make each trip enjoyable.

Membership:

Right now, members will receive a $40 welcome reward + more than $40 in coupons when they purchase The Club Card Membership for 1 year at $55. The Club+ Card is BJ’s other membership option, which allows members to earn 2% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases and receive 5 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas. When new members sign up for this option for 1 year at $110, they’ll receive an $80 welcome reward and more than $40 in coupons as well.

This amazing membership offer is only available for a limited time until November 9th so don’t wait to join the club!

Shoppers can visit the BJ’s Membership Center which is now open, located at 8760 Madison Blvd. in Madison, or visit www.BJs.com/Madison to sign up today.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.