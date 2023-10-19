Deals
Athens man dies after hit and run

(Source: WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a man is dead after a truck hit him and left him for dead.

Investigators say 68-year-old Charles Olney was riding a bicycle on Looney Rd. when a truck hit him. They say the wreck happened at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.

After the crash, the bike left the road and Olney was thrown off. He was taken to Athens Limestone Hospital where he later died. The driver fled the scene.

Authorities are now searching for either a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon with passenger-side damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact ALEA at (256) 353-0631.

