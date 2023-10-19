‘17 suspicious packages’: Trespasser arrested, charged with promoting prison contraband at Limestone Correctional Facility

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections(ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division(LESD) arrested a man on Oct. 12 for attempting to promote prison contraband at Limestone Correctional Facility.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on that day, correctional staff notified LESD that 17 “suspicious packages” were recovered on the state property.

The ADOC K-9 unit responded and found a suspect, identified as Khalil Engram, in close proximity of the facility. Engram was detained and brought in for questioning.

LESD agents arrived on the scene and confiscated the evidence.

Engram was transported to the Limestone County Detention Facility and charged with promoting prison contraband - 1st degree and trespassing about prisons.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

