Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Wine & Spirits with Stephanie: the difference between red and white wine

Stephanie shares the differences between white and red wines
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the ongoing series, Wine & Spirits with Stephanie, we join Stephanie on her quest to answer your questions.

This week, Jeniffer from Cullman asked about the differences between red and white wine. So, Stephanie Kennedy-Mell of Churchstreet Family Restaurant and Hospitality Group sat down to explore this question.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67