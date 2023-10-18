What you can see at the 2023 Parade of Homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in the market for a new home mark your calendar because this weekend and next, The Huntsville Madison County Home Builders Association will be hosting the 2023 Parade of Homes.

Eighty-six new homes will be in the Parade with locations throughout Madison County, Morgan County, Limestone County, and Cullman County.

See brand new, for sale homes on the tour (Huntsville Madison County Builders Association)

The 2023 Parade features homes from $269,000.00 to $1,380,000.00. You will find a home to suit almost any lifestyle and budget. Admission to each home is free and the homes are open from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. each day during the event.

The living room in a tour home (Huntsville Madison County Builders Association)

You can visit www.hmcba.org for more information on the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association and its members.

