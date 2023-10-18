Tuscumbia fire leaves eight tenants without a home, officials say

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia and Sheffield firefighters put out a fire at a Tuscumbia apartment complex but the damage was too extensive for residents to live there right now.

One resident told WAFF that everyone in building P was displaced at the Apartments at Keller Court. This resident said she was just about to go to sleep when someone kicked her door in to alert her. She said the inside of her apartment is in ruins but the outside of the building is still standing.

6 of the 8 residents received that assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause is under investigation.

