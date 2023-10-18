Deals
Three injured in rollover wreck in Morgan County

Three people were hurt in a car wreck on U.S. Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were hurt in a rollover wreck on U.S. Highway 231 in Lacey’s Spring Wednesday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the three were taken to a hospital by ambulance and by helicopter.

Deputies said the crash happened near Aladdin Mobile Home Estates.

By 9:15 a.m., a sheriff’s office spokesperson said the northbound lanes of Highway 231 were open, but one southbound lane was closed.

Deputies are asking commuters to use caution and expect delays.

