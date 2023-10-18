Sunny & nice today. A chance for showers for the end of the week.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, sunshine and nice. Temps reach the low to mid 70s. Tonight, increasing clouds. Not as cold with low temps in the low to md 50s.

Thursday, some sun at times during the morning before becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 1 P.M. High temps in the low to mid 70s. Thursday night, a good chance of showers for all locations. Temps in the 50s. Could have a little thunder/lightning, but storms will not be severe. Friday, lingering showers in the early morning, otherwise mainly sunny and breezy. Tempa around 70 degrees. S

Saturday, pleasant early for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run and with plenty of sunshine in the forecast, a nice afternoon as well. Temps in the low 70s. Most clear Saturday night. Temps in the 40s. Sunday, sunny. Low to mid 70s.

Monday through Friday, mainly sunny and dry. High temps in the 70s, low temps around 50 degrees.

