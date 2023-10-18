‘No child should be lost in the system’: Shoals nonprofit advocating for foster care children

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) workers follow children through the foster care system and help in anyway they can from advocating for them in court to making sure they have a Christmas gift to open.

On Saturday, the organization will host its annual Fall Festival, which is its biggest fundraiser. There are toys leftover still from last year as well. Executive Director Heather Begley said they take from the closet of toys to make sure that every kid they visit has a new toy. Begley said nothing beats the joy of knowing they can provide a good memory for the children they take care of.

“We just do our best to make sure that children’s best interests are upheld and that they have all the resources that they and their families need in order to be healthy and break the cycle of abuse that brought them into foster care,” Begley said. “It’s just a desire to help kids that come into care have a normal Christmas if possible. And be able to have something to open Christmas morning so that Christmas is special and not just another traumatic event.”

The goal this year is to raise $50,000. Begley said they have already raised almost $40,000. The event will be held on Saturday, October 21 at the Rogersville Park from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

