Marshall County teen killed in car wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Brindlee Mountain High School student was killed in a car wreck early Wednesday morning, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Cody Nugent said the 17-year-old died on scene. Nugent said he would not be identifying the teen because of his age, but confirmed he was a senior at Brindlee Mountain High School.

The coroner’s office said the wreck happened in the area of Warrenton Road and Bennett Drive around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating it.

Nugent said his office has been in contact with the superintendent of Marshall County Schools to offer any help they can.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.