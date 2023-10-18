Marshall County Animal Shelter thriving despite euthanasia crisis months ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Just six months ago, the Marshall County Animal Shelter was in the midst of a euthanasia crisis. After the county commission passed a 60-day hold policy for shelter animals, over 40 dogs were left at risk.

Yet, shelter workers sprang into action last spring and adopted out or found rescues to take in all of their long-time shelter animals before time ran out.

Shelter Director Kevin Hooks says it’s all thanks to community support.

“We’ve had a lot of response from rescue groups and we’ve had a lot of adoptions. The public has been great to watch our Facebook page and our media that we put out, so we’ve had a good turnaround from the public and rescue groups,” says Hooks.

Hooks says since then, they have adopted out more animals than ever before, and are now building a new space to accommodate even more animals.

A brand new office space on the property will house an office, public bathroom, and breakroom for shelter employees and volunteers.

Hooks also says cat rooms are going to be added to give shelter cats their own space.

Up until now, shelter employees have been working and housing cats inside of a portable trailer.

An extension is also being added to the back of the kennels to house new intakes. This will allow shelter employees and volunteers to “quarantine” new animals and prevent disease from spreading to the general population.

Hooks says this was made possible by the Marshall County Commission.

“The new facility will be much easier for us to be able to manage diseases and sickness and adoptions. It will lighten the load of our work a lot. We’re really happy with the commissioners that they decided to allow us to do the additions that we have and make it nicer for the animals,” says Hooks.

Hooks also says the shelter is becoming more involved with the community after their adoption success. He tells WAFF they are working with local foster organizations and the juvenile probation office to allow children to learn how to properly care for and treat pets.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.