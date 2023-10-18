‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dutch citizen Joran Andreas Petrus van der Sloot, the
key suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, will serve 20 years for extortion and wire fraud charges.
Appearing at the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse in Birmingham on Wednesday, Oct. 18, Joran van der Sloot pleaded guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges stemming from accepting money from Holloway’s family in exchange for information about Natalee Holloway’s death.
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and fire fraud charges (Lucy Luckovich) Van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges earlier this summer.
Judge Anna Manasco accepted van der Sloot’s plea. She imposed a 240-month sentence (20 years), with credit for time served in United States custody. This sentence will run concurrently with his Peruvian sentence. A three year supervised release will follow once his sentence ends.
Today’s sentencing means that van der Sloot will remain behind bars until June 9, 2043.
Van der Sloot also waived his right to an appeal.
Judge Manasco made it clear during court that regardless of when his Peruvian sentence ends, if he is paroled or released, van der Sloot must come to the U.S. to serve out the remainder of his 20 year sentence. The judge also stressed van der Sloot must pay Beth Holloway restitution.
Van der Sloot spoke in court saying, “I would like to take this chance to apologize to the Holloway family, to apologize to my own family. I would like to say I am no longer that person…I have given my heart over to Jesus Christ.”
Natalee’s mother Beth Holloway had an opportunity to speak during court. She seemingly glared at van der Sloot as she stepped forward. Beth’s entire victim statement reads as follows:
Joran, for eighteen years you have denied killing my daughter Natalee. Your lies and manipulation, taunting us with fake news interviews and wild stories of what happened to her, have caused indescribable pain and harm to my family and me. The grief I feel lives way down deep in my soul. Now in the course of being sentenced for attempting to sell me her bodily remains, you have finally admitted that you, in fact, murdered her.
Natalee would be 36 years old now. I think about what kind of doctor she would have become. She would be married. Have children. My grandchildren. But you destroyed all this. You terminated her potential, her dreams and her possibilities when you bludgeoned her to death in 2005. You took away my son’s big sister. You changed the course of our lives and turned them upside down.
You are a murderer. Remember that every time that jail door slams shut. You are a killer. You didn’t get what you wanted from Natalee – sexual satisfaction – so you brutally killed her. You didn’t get what you wanted, so you killed her.
I have wondered over the year about the grief YOUR mother has experienced. I’ve thought about how you destroyed her life, your brothers’, your grandmother’s, and everyone’s around you. And what about your daughter? Imagine one day you get a call that your daughter has vanished, then you find out years later that a big bully who forced himself on her didn’t get what he wanted, so he violently murdered her. Image that. I’ve wondered if the stress you caused your father Paulus contributed to his heart attack and sudden death. You are to blame for all their suffering. And you are the one thing no one in Aruba wants to be: the black mark.
Extreme emotional loss and pain really can’t be comprehended by those who haven’t lived a devastating tragedy like ours, and I have also suffered great professional and financial loss. When you killed Natalee, I lived in Aruba trying to find her and lost my teaching license and my tenure. I had to go back to school to get my license reinstated, and then had to work harder to get my tenure back.
Since 2010 when you extorted me and tried to sell me her bodily remains, I incurred attorney and investigative expenses that totaled about $215,000.
Your life was pretty much over in 2010 when you extorted me and then killed another young woman in Peru give years to the day after you killed Natalee. Even though you have finally confessed and it has been confirmed that you killed my daughter, you can’t be tried here for her murder. I implore this court to give you the maximum sentence for wire fraud and extortion and demand you make financial restitution.
Joran, while you’re living your life in prison until you’re an old man, I’ll live the rest of my life with wonderful memories of a beautiful young lady who had her whole life in front of her. Natalee will be 18 forever in my heart. She was smart, and so accomplished, and I have no doubt she would have made all her dreams come true. She had real hope. The hope that filled her heart fills mine, and I will wake up every day remembering who she was.
Beth Holloway addresses the media following van der Sloot's guilty plea and sentencing (WBRC FOX6 News)
Following Wednesday’s sentencing, Beth Holloway released a heartfelt statement that reads as follows:
In 2005 my daughter Natalee Holloway disappeared during her graduation trip to Aruba. The main suspect, Joran van der Sloot, was indicted in 2010 by an Alabama Grand Jury in Birmingham for extortion and wire fraud for trying to sell her remains to me. Meanwhile, he has been serving time in a Peruvian prison for murdering a young girl there named Stephany Flores. In June he was extradited from Peru to Birmingham to face the Alabama indictment and has been in jail here awaiting today’s hearing.
Today, I can tell you with certainty after eighteen years, that as far as I’m concerned, Natalee’s case is solved. It is over. Joran van der Sloot is no longer the suspect in my daughter’s murder. He is the killer. In the course of his felony prosecution here for extortion and wire fraud, he made a proffer in exchange for a plea agreement in which he finally confessed that he killed Natalee. He described when and how he killed her. He also said that after killing her on the beach in Aruba, he put her into the water and that was the last he saw of her. This was all verified by a comprehensive and conclusive polygraph test.
Even with this confession he can’t be tried here for Natalee’s murder, but I am satisfied knowing once and for all that he did it, he did it alone, and he disposed of her alone. Details of his brutal confession will be forthcoming when the proffer is made public. The plea agreement was reached as a result of the proffer. Thanks to a lot of very smart and dedicated people, I got the answer I’ve been searching for since 2005. Joran van der Sloot’s confession means we have finally reached the end of this never-ending nightmare, and for me, that’s even better than closure.
It was an extraordinary coordination of efforts by a lot of people to bring this case to a close and I have so many people to thank: first, Lloyd Peeples, Chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Alabama, Catherine Crosby, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, the FBI here in Birmingham and in Miami, Florida, which have gone above and beyond to make all this happen; the U.S. Marshals. President Dina Boluarte of Peru, the U.S. Embassy in Peru, the Peruvian Embassy in the U.S., attorney John Q. Kelly, George Seymore and Marc Wachtenheim of Patriot Strategies, and Greta Van Susteren who has worked diligently with me for years to try to get justice, and without whom we would not have gotten to this day. I want to thank every single one of these people from the bottom of my heart.
I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years. She would be 36 years old now and I still miss her every single day. It has been a very long and painful journey, but we finally got the answers we’ve been searching for all these years. We finally got justice for Natalee.
Dave Holloway, Natalee’s dad, released the following statement after van der Sloot’s guilty plea:
When these charges became public, I was confident that it was an important step toward accountability and hopefully, justice. I am very thankful that today Judge Manasco sentenced this defendant. When I learned last week this proceeding was going to take place, I wrote Judge Manasco to express how this man’s crime has impacted our family.
I have been asked what I would consider to be justice for Natalee too many times to count. It is a question I have wrestled with during sleepless nights for almost two decades now. What I have come to realize is the impossibility of having what this man took from us restored, and over time I have found some level of peace and acceptance of that reality. Today’s proceeding confirmed that this defendant murdered Natalee and then tortured and extorted those who loved her most. As I expressed to Judge Manasco, he is evil personified.
Today, I want to thank everyone who walked alongside and supported us in this painful quest for accountability. Our family and friends never wavered. We remain deeply thankful for everything done by the United States Attorneys’ Office, the FBI, and other federal agencies who relentlessly pursued justice for Natalee. Without them, we would not be here today. We are forever grateful for their professionalism, dedication, and perseverance. While I am satisfied that the defendant murdered Natalee alone, I have no doubt others provided him with aid and assistance in preventing us from being able to return Natalee home. Compounding our family’s tragedy, others prioritized concealing Natalee’s murder and protecting selfish economic and personal interests over what is right and true. While it may not be in a court of law, I believe their judgment is still to come.
We are living every parent’s nightmare. Today and every day, please hug your children in honor and loving memory of our daughter, Natalee Ann Holloway.
Van der Sloot will be extradited to Peru soon to finish serving his sentence for the death of Stephany Flores.
Background
Van der Sloot was indicated on extortion and wire fraud in 2010. Prosecutors say van der Sloot offered to tell Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mom, where her daughter’s body was located and how she died in exchange for money.
According to the FBI, van der Sloot asked Beth Holloway for $25,000 up front and another $250,000 after her remains were recovered. In a sting operation, he gave them the location of a house where he said she was buried in the foundation, but later admitted to lying about the location.
In 2023, Peru agreed to allow van der Sloot to come to the US to stand trial for the charges and return to the country to finish serving time after the US case is adjudicated.
