‘I feel like these women believe that they’re trapped’: save haven baby boxes coming to North Alabama soon

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After Decatur Police found a dead infant in the Wally World dumpster, members of the community have strong thoughts.

“It’s probably somebody from the neighborhood, probably somebody close,” Keri Hall, a Wally World employee said. “To throw your baby in a dumpster and not care, I feel like I should re-evaluate the people in my surroundings because that’s messed up.”

Lee Marshall with Kids to Love agreed, saying this situation is exactly why lawmakers recently passed Alabama’s Safe Haven Law.

“I feel like these women believe that they’re trapped,” Marshall said.

Under the law, which went into effect in September parents have 45 days to surrender their child to a local hospital or fire department with 24 hour operations.

“Just because you’ve made the choice to have your baby, it’s not a mistake to not be ready to be a parent,” she said.

Soon, mothers can surrender their child to safe haven baby boxes, which will be installed at certain North Alabama fire departments. These act as incubators for the child while immediately alerting first responders.

“What happened in Decatur was just a tragedy, and we want to avoid that at all costs in our communities,” she said,

Marshall said one of Alabama’s first baby boxes will come to Madison in November.

