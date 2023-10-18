Deals
Huntsville Ballet Company presents Unplugged

See ‘Amore’ and ‘Peter and the Wolf’ October 27-29
Phillip Otto and Kathy Chan talk season opening and inspiration
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Ballet is opening its 60th season with HBC Unplugged featuring the family favorite, Peter & the Wolf followed by the much-anticipated return to the stage of Artistic Director, Phillip Otto’s acclaimed ballet, Amore.

The 60th season will open with 'Amore' and 'Peter and the Wolf'
In 2019, Phillip commissioned local composer Jackson Love to create the Amore score whose individual movements - diamonds, blue topaz, gold, and pearls - symbolize love.

Both the ballet and its score were inspired by the exquisite work of Huntsville’s own renowned artist and philanthropist, Kathy Chan. In 1986, Dr. Chan created the award-winning Amore necklace which features 197 carats of blue topaz pierced with an arrow of diamonds. Chan made an appearance in the necklace at a recent reception and sneak preview of the ballet. Jackson Love will perform the Amore score live at each performance of HBC Unplugged.

See "Amore" live
Each HBC Unplugged performance concludes with what has become an audience favorite - the opportunity to meet and ask questions of the dancers and directors.

Showtimes and Ticket Information

· Friday, October 27 - 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, October 28 - 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, October 29 - 3:00 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.

See the beauty of ballet for yourself
