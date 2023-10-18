Health officials warn of potential respiratory virus winter surge, encourage vaccinations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Temperatures are dropping across Alabama and with colder weather comes more cases of respiratory virus. Alabama health leaders are warning of a potential winter surge, and urging the public to get vaccinated.

This fall marks the first time in U.S. history that vaccines for all three major respiratory viruses will be available. Earlier this year, the FDA approved the first ever RSV vaccines for use in the U.S. Health care providers also have the COVID-19 and Influenza vaccines to protect against a winter surge.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said in recent years, the ending months of the year are when we see a major jump in respiratory virus cases here in Alabama. But in order to protect yourself from getting sick, you need to receive your vaccines during the fall months.

“Most of these viruses peak around December/Januray in Alabama,” Stubblefield said. “We try to get people vaccinated in September/October with the hope that we will see activity that we would see peak in December/January and then we usually don’t see much activity after March or April. "

As for the new RSV vaccines, there are some restrictions. One of the new vaccines is for people who are 32-36 weeks pregnant to protect infants from RSV. Another is for adults 60 and older. There is also a new RSV antibody to protect toddlers and babies from severe RSV.

Stubblefield said once you receive any of these vaccine, it takes a few weeks for them to get your antibody levels up.

“The point to get the vaccines that are available is to get your protection as high as you can before we go into these winter months,” Stubblefield said. “We’ve seen COVID-19 peak every season since COVID-19 has been around, we know Influenza peaks in the winter, we know RSV typically peaks in the winter so we want people to be thinking now to get the vaccine before we start seeing activity.”

Stubblefield said for the RSV vaccines, you need to talk to your health care provider. As for flu and COVID-19 vaccines, you can visit your local pharmacy or clinic.

