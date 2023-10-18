Have an ‘art’astic weekend in Decatur

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This weekend in beautiful downtown Decatur, the streets will be alive with the arts. From October 21-22, the River City Fine Arts Festival will bring together people from across the region to celebrate the visual arts in all its forms.

Handmade pottery is always a best-seller (McComm Group, Inc.)

Now in its 8th year, the River Clay Fine Arts Festival has 67 participating artists. Local artists will be attending as well as some coming from as far as Ohio. They are selling one-of-a-kind paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, prints, jewelry, ceramics, etc. at all price points. There’s something for everyone.

You’ll find unique, one-of-a-kind works sold by the artists themselves. And that is the great thing about River Clay, you get to talk to the artists, hear their stories, and hopefully, you will purchase a piece for yourself!

The festival will feature kid friendly activities (McComm Group, Inc.)

Not only does River Clay highlight professional artists, it also includes the work of children. River Clay started with the goal of bringing awareness to the arts-based economy in Decatur, and what better way to get the community involved than by including the students?

Each year student work, from grade school to high school to college, is included in a special student art exhibit at the festival. Outstanding student work is featured. The joy and pride shown on the students’ faces when they come in and see their works alongside professional artists is what makes this festival so great.

You'll find various mediums (McComm Group, Inc.)

Additionally, the festival has afforded the River Clay Foundation the opportunity to award grant money to our local art teachers to help fund art projects in schools and stoke the creative fire in our students. To date, they’ve been fortunate to be able to award over $14,000 to our teachers!

River Clay is a family-friendly event and there’s so much to do in addition to shopping the artist market. There is a fabulous children’s art test where kids of all ages can create their own works of art, and take them home too! Throughout the festival, there will be local musicians performing, as well as food trucks on site so you can make a full day of shopping and enjoying all that River Clay has to offer.

Find beautiful hand-made textiles at the festival (McComm Group, Inc.)

River Clay kicks off with ‘River Clay Rendezvous,’ an arts patron preview party starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 20, before the festival opens to the public on Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 22.

Weekend passes are just $5 and children 12 and under get in free!

This is a ticketed event allowing ticket holders the first look at, and first chance to buy from the River Clay artist market. In addition to the first look at the market, there is food and drink on the festival grounds. At 7 p.m., the party moves across the street to the Alabama Center for the Arts for the “Rendezvous Social” for more food and drink from our fantastic local restaurants, and featuring a special gallery exhibit. Tickets for ‘Rendezvous’ are $60 each and include weekend admission to the festival.

Tickets and more information are available on their website at riverclay.org. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

