Florence City enforcing short-term rental owners and their properties to follow regulations

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is a team effort to uphold the short term rental ordinances in Florence after the council voted to allow short-term rentals in the city that follows certain regulations.

The City Council, police department and other government officials want to make sure the regulations are being upheld. Florence City Council is now approving short term rentals that follow regulations created by an ordinance council members passed back in July.

The regulations say the owner of the short term rental must have a license and be on call 24/7. They must also respond to said calls within 30 minutes.

Council woman Kaytrina Simmons voted for the ordinance and she says there are residents who do not want short-term rentals in Florence at all, but she believes these regulations are a good compromise.

“I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” Simmons said. “I get it that people don’t want this in their neighborhoods, but it’s already been there. So what we did is just put some procedures in place and some ordinances in place as a protection mechanism.”

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said a third party organization will gather addresses, zoning permits and tax collections to help the city enforce its ordinance. The organization will also host a 24-hour hotline for citizens to call if they suspect a short term rental is not in compliance.

“We will get those addresses and we will be able to track the number of calls and types of calls that occur at each of those short term rentals in a given month,” Chief Tyler explained.

The third party organization has not been approved but officials said it should be within the coming months. In the meantime, Chief Tyler said his department is keeping a close eye on short-term rentals around the city.

