Celebrate Halloween with a new furry friend

A New Leash on Life shows off what their adoptable pets are wearing this Halloween
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve been thinking about finding a new pet to adopt, what better time than now? With Halloween right around the corner, A New Leash on Life showed off what their adoptable pets are wearing!

For those interested in adopting, email pets@anewleash.org. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram to see updates on adoptable pets.

