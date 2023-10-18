Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Bus driver, two students recognized as heroes for saving a White Oak man’s life during a fire

The Colbert County Commission awarded a plaque to the bus driver and two students who helped save a White Oak man’s life during a fire.
By Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Commission awarded a plaque to the bus driver and two students who helped save a White Oak man’s life during a fire.

A few weeks ago, bus driver Chrys Landers and two students saw a man in need and jumped off of the bus to help him. That man, Russell Marler, was struggling in his burning carport after falling out of his wheelchair. Landers told Marler that he was not going to die and the students helped pull him to safety.

On Tuesday, Landers and the students were celebrated for their heroic acts at the Colbert County Commission meeting. District 2 Commissioner Tyrus Mansell said there just are not enough people like them in the world.

“Because in today’s climate, you just don’t see that,” Mansell said. “Especially when you look at how they were in a bus and trying to look at what the rules are and just to make a decision off your heart to put others in front of yourself. That’s a pretty awesome thing. That needed to be recognized and so we as a commission wanted to do that.”

The group will be celebrated again on Thursday at the Colbert County Board of Education meeting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
Stephen Perkins
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected

Latest News

A Tuscumbia man accused of killing the mother of his child pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday.
Tuscumbia man accused of killing mother of his child pleads guilty
The Colbert County Commission awarded a plaque to the bus driver and two students who helped...
Bus driver, two students recognized as heroes for saving a White Oak man’s life during a fire
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Florence City enforcing short-term rental owners and their properties to follow regulations
It is a team effort to uphold the short term rental ordinances in Florence after the council...
Florence City enforcing short-term rental owners and their properties to follow regulations
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Adoption success: Marshall County Animal Shelter expands facility