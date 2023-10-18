Bus driver, two students recognized as heroes for saving a White Oak man’s life during a fire

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Commission awarded a plaque to the bus driver and two students who helped save a White Oak man’s life during a fire.

A few weeks ago, bus driver Chrys Landers and two students saw a man in need and jumped off of the bus to help him. That man, Russell Marler, was struggling in his burning carport after falling out of his wheelchair. Landers told Marler that he was not going to die and the students helped pull him to safety.

On Tuesday, Landers and the students were celebrated for their heroic acts at the Colbert County Commission meeting. District 2 Commissioner Tyrus Mansell said there just are not enough people like them in the world.

“Because in today’s climate, you just don’t see that,” Mansell said. “Especially when you look at how they were in a bus and trying to look at what the rules are and just to make a decision off your heart to put others in front of yourself. That’s a pretty awesome thing. That needed to be recognized and so we as a commission wanted to do that.”

The group will be celebrated again on Thursday at the Colbert County Board of Education meeting.

