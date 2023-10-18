Best day of the week with sunshine and lower 70s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. Areas of patchy fog have developed overnight due to the calm conditions and clear skies.

Morning temperatures are starting off much cooler today in the upper 30s to lower 40s, jackets will be a good idea headed out the door. Today will likely be the best day of the week with ample sunshine and high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight and some more patchy fog can be expected for the Thursday morning commute, lows will be mild in the low to middle 50s.

Thursday will bring increasing cloud cover and highs in the lower 70s, winds will be breezy from the southwest with gusts over 20 miles per hour at times. Light scattered rain showers will develop into Thursday afternoon and evening with light rainfall totals under ½ inch expected. Some light showers may linger into early Friday before skies start to clear into the afternoon.

Friday will have a breezy northwest wind with gusts over 20 mph, it should still be a great night for all of the high school football games. The weekend forecast looks great for now with plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the lower 70s. Next workweek will stay warm with daily highs in the lower 70s.

