Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - An EasyJet flight was canceled and its passengers had to disembark after someone reportedly pooped on the airplane’s bathroom floor.

The Sunday night flight from a Spanish island to the London area had already been delayed by several hours.

A passenger said cleaners came on board, and passengers stayed in their seats during the deep clean. Video captured the captain then announcing they would have to get off the plane.

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning. The airline says it provided hotel accommodations and would reimburse people who booked their own.

A special flight was scheduled for the next day to take passengers home.

The airline said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew is its highest priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

