Update: OU Alumni call for transparency from school leadership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Oakwood University alumni and former faculty are calling for the university to come clean about its financial status.

Monday, many gathered publicly for a news conference to demand a full accounting of where the school stands in its ledger but also to address allegations of administrative misconduct.

Many expressed how they love Oakwood and want to see it thrive but they also believe to do so, comes with transparency.

Right before Monday’s scheduled news conference, Oakwood leadership granted a meeting with the group called ‘Concerned Oakwoodites.

’’Concerned Oakwoodites,” co-founder David Person said their mission is clear, “our objective is very simple. We want Oakwood University to survive and thrive and we believe that in order for that to happen, there must be transparency, accountability, and corrective action taken by the Board of Trustees for this to occur.”

He pointed to a 2022 audit conducted on the historically Black Seventh-day Adventist institution. Citing 43 million in total consolidated liabilities.

”I’m not a CPA. I don’t know what total consolidated liabilities means, in reference to the overall financial picture. I don’t know. But I do know that $43 million dollars is not a pocket change,” added Person.

Generally, liabilities include unpaid expenses to vendors or debt owed to financial institutions.

Last week, WAFF 48 News introduced you to a business owner still owed thousands going back to 2019 for cleaning dorms and more. To the online streaming service of Oakwood’s radio station not broadcasting because of unpaid bills.

Former Assistant Director of Admissions, Dana Williams alleged administrative misconduct in regard to admissions. She says the University is allowing students to register for classes without ever receiving their final transcript, showing they actually graduated.

”Well what is happening is that when it’s time for registration because they want to be able to tout numbers that we have so many students registered for this semester or that semester, what has been done is to contact and open up registration and take the hold off,” said Dana Williams, Former Oakwood Assistant Director of Admissions.

For Concerned Oakwoodites, this comes down to ensuring Oakwood is here for future generations.”We applaud every success that Oakwood has, we want Oakwood to succeed, not fail,” added Person.

STATEMENT FROM ‘CONCERNED OAKWOODITES’ FOLLOWING MEETING WITH OAKWOOD ADMINISTRATION AND BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEMBERS:

STATEMENT FROM OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY FOLLOWING MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF ‘CONCERNED OAKWOODITES’:

The Oakwood University Board of Trustees, consisting of 40 members, held an eight-hour session today. They reviewed reports, institutional progress, and rumors surrounding the financial state of the University which were circulating on social media. The Board considered multiple allegations that were being made against the known facts of operating the institution. After reviewing the financial records of the University, the Board found that the multiple allegations were without merit and did not match up with the financial records. The Board focused on the financial challenges of the University during their Executive Session, which are being addressed in various ways and will be announced once the audit for this year is completed. The Board recognizes that faith-based education institutions face financial challenges, and Oakwood University is no exception. The Board also appointed a cohort of Trustees to hear the concerns of a group that called themselves the Concerned Oakwoodites. Five members of the group presented their concerns to the Board's representatives, and the Board promised to respond publicly after examining them. The Chairman of the Board, Dr. Alex Bryant, said, "This entire episode reminds us how important it is in the modern era to communicate more frequently with our stakeholders about the issues around which we feel mutual concern." In addition, the Board announced its intent to hold a major town hall via Zoom, which will be attended by alumni from across the country. The Board also plans to schedule multiple visits across the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and the Caribbean, which are the major places from where the students come.

