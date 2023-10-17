Deals
Tuscumbia murder suspect pleads guilty

Phillips was arrested and charged with murder.
Phillips was arrested and charged with murder.(Tuscumbia Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man accused of killing the mother of his child pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday.

Marlan Phillips was arrested in August of 2022 for the murder of Jennifer Parrish. Tuscumbia police said the two had at least one child together.

Phillips’ plea came as a surprise to many in the court. District Attorney Hal Hughston said he advised Phillips to plead guilty but did not expect him to follow through.

Parrish’s aunt told 48 News that was shocked when Phillips entered his plea. She said this is the first time she has heard Phillips admit to killing Parrish. She added that she is relieved the family will not have to sit through a trial.

Phillips will be sentenced at a later date. No word yet on when that will be.

