‘A One-Stop-Shop for our citizens’: New Huntsville City Hall to open in late April

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction on the new Huntsville City Hall is well underway, and City leaders tell WAFF 48 News that we won’t have to wait too much longer for the doors to officially open.

Ryan Wilkinson, the General Services Director with the City of Huntsville, said the new 7-floor, 175,000-square-foot City Hall building will be the new one-stop shop for citizens.

“It’s [the] efficiency of resources and really that one-stop shop we’ve been talking about since we started planning this,” Wilkinson said. “We’re consolidating a number of City departments under one roof that right now are located throughout various buildings all across downtown.

“Really, it’s all about getting everyone under one roof and having a one-stop shop for our citizens.”

Wilkinson said construction for the new building and the adjoining parking deck is on track and should be complete around late March or early April.

But before City Hall is 100% complete, they have to transition all City employees into the new building. The old City Hall only housed around 90 employees, and many other departments were scattered throughout downtown in various buildings. Moving forward, the new City hall will house all City departments, which is around 370 employees.

Wilkinson said this has been a legacy project for him, and he can’t wait to share it with the citizens of Huntsville.

“It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime project for us and this will be a new City Hall for the next 75 years,” Wilkinson said. “I’m just proud to see it take shape, proud to see the community’s reaction to it.

“There has been a lot of positive feedback to it so far but it’s a legacy project, not just for me but for our entire community so it’s been neat to see it come together.”

Wilkinson said later next year, they will demolish the old City Hall which will become an expansion of Big Spring Park.

