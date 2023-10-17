Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Mocktails for Mommy makes a ‘Tiki Cider’

Ashley shares her latest tropical beverage that's perfect for fall
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Even though fall is officially here, that does not mean that we have to stop enjoying the taste of the tropics!

Mocktails for Mommy has the perfect recipe for a fall mocktail that blends the tropical tastes of summer with the delicious flavors of fall. The ‘Tiki Cider’ can easily be made into a cocktail or alcoholic beverage by adding a splash of rum or substituting ginger beer for the ginger ale.

Mocktails for Mommy's recipe for her 'tiki cider'
Mocktails for Mommy's recipe for her 'tiki cider'(Ellen McDonald)
Copycat recipe for the Cinnamon Dolce Latte from Starbucks
Copycat recipe for the Cinnamon Dolce Latte from Starbucks(Ellen McDonald)

To stay updated with Ashley all things Mocktails for Mommy follow her on Instagram and Facebook. To order from Ashley, visit her website!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67