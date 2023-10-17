Mocktails for Mommy makes a ‘Tiki Cider’
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Even though fall is officially here, that does not mean that we have to stop enjoying the taste of the tropics!
Mocktails for Mommy has the perfect recipe for a fall mocktail that blends the tropical tastes of summer with the delicious flavors of fall. The ‘Tiki Cider’ can easily be made into a cocktail or alcoholic beverage by adding a splash of rum or substituting ginger beer for the ginger ale.
