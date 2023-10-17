Mocktails for Mommy makes a ‘Tiki Cider’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Even though fall is officially here, that does not mean that we have to stop enjoying the taste of the tropics!

Mocktails for Mommy has the perfect recipe for a fall mocktail that blends the tropical tastes of summer with the delicious flavors of fall. The ‘Tiki Cider’ can easily be made into a cocktail or alcoholic beverage by adding a splash of rum or substituting ginger beer for the ginger ale.

Mocktails for Mommy's recipe for her 'tiki cider' (Ellen McDonald)

Copycat recipe for the Cinnamon Dolce Latte from Starbucks (Ellen McDonald)

To stay updated with Ashley all things Mocktails for Mommy follow her on Instagram and Facebook. To order from Ashley, visit her website!

