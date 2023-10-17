Mars Hill welcomes in Lauderdale County for a Battle of the Undefeated

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The only two teams that remain undefeated in Class 3A Region 8 face off in this week’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week.

Mars Hill (8-0) welcomes in Lauderdale County (7-0) this Friday with the top spot in the region up for grabs. This matchup features two teams who have a top five offense in the class.

The Panthers average over 52 points per game, that’s good for fourth best in the state amongst all classifications. While the Mars Hill defense allows only 12 points per contest, a recipe for success, leading the Panthers to a perfect 8-0 record this season.

Meanwhile, the road team Lauderdale County comes into Week 8 fresh off a bye week. The Tigers, solid in the scoring department with an average of nearly 44 points per game.

Mars Hill has taken the region the past five-consecutive seasons. Getting the win in last year’s game in shutout fashion 38-0.

