Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Mars Hill welcomes in Lauderdale County for a Battle of the Undefeated

The Panthers and Tigers will faceoff for the second time in program history.
Tigers and Panthers clash in our Week Eight 48 Blitz Game of Week.
Tigers and Panthers clash in our Week Eight 48 Blitz Game of Week.(WAFF)
By Cam Derr
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The only two teams that remain undefeated in Class 3A Region 8 face off in this week’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week.

Mars Hill (8-0) welcomes in Lauderdale County (7-0) this Friday with the top spot in the region up for grabs. This matchup features two teams who have a top five offense in the class.

The Panthers average over 52 points per game, that’s good for fourth best in the state amongst all classifications. While the Mars Hill defense allows only 12 points per contest, a recipe for success, leading the Panthers to a perfect 8-0 record this season.

Meanwhile, the road team Lauderdale County comes into Week 8 fresh off a bye week. The Tigers, solid in the scoring department with an average of nearly 44 points per game.

Mars Hill has taken the region the past five-consecutive seasons. Getting the win in last year’s game in shutout fashion 38-0.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67

Latest News

48 Blitz Week 7: Lee vs. Buckhorn
48 Blitz Week 7: Lee vs. Buckhorn
48 Blitz Week 7: Florence vs. Huntsville
48 Blitz Week 7: Florence vs. Huntsville
48 Blitz Week 7: Nashville Christian (TN) vs. Fayetteville (TN)
48 Blitz Week 7: Nashville Christian (TN) vs. Fayetteville (TN)
48 Blitz Week 7: Athens vs. Hartselle
48 Blitz Week 7: Athens vs. Hartselle