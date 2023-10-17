Deals
Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in connection to Marshall County bar fight death

Wesley Abernathy will serve a split sentence of 30 months in prison, 48 months on probation
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged with murder following a bar fight that turned fatal in 2021 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Monday, according to court documents.

According to Guntersville Police in 2021, Wesley Abernathy, then 27, was charged with murder following a bar fight. Abernathy pleaded guilty to killing Joseph Alita in the parking lot of the Mexican restaurant, Bubba Rito’s.

According to court documents obtained by WAFF, Abernathy was set to go to trial next week for murder. Instead, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

He was sentenced to a split sentence, where he has to serve 30 months in the Department of Corrections followed by 48 months on probation.

For the jail time he has already served, Abernathy received 129 days of credit. He was ordered to pay court costs and a bail bond fee of $750.

