Jury selection underway for man accused of killing Huntsville Police STAC Agent in 2019

Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Proceedings are underway in a high profile murder trial in Madison County.

Attorneys are faced with selecting the group of men in women who will decide the fate of LaJeromoney Brown.

Brown is charged with capital murder in the death of Huntsville Police STAC officer Billy Clardy III.

Investigators say Brown shot and killed Clardy in December of 2019, during an undercover drug investigation in North Huntsville on Levert Street. Brown was arrested shortly after the shooting and has been in jail since that night.

Attorneys plan to take the rest of this week to narrow down a group of more than 130 potential jurors to just 12. Those 12 will decide if Brown is guilty of Capital Murder for Officer Clardy’s death.

If Brown is convicted, prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Monday morning, attorneys began with a pool of 218 potential jurors, however Brown’s defense attorneys filed a motion challenging the jury selection process before the selection process even began.

They claim there are not enough black potential jurors to offer Brown a fair trial. Judge Chris Comer denied their request.

After dozens of potential jurors were excused, Judge Comer addressed the remaining 131 potential jurors with the next steps of the selection process.

These 131 will each have to complete a questionnaire which will be used by the defense and prosecutors to choose who will actually serve on the jury.

Judge Comer also explained to potential jurors that if Brown is convicted, they will also decide whether Brown is executed or sentenced to life in prison.He also instructed them not to read anything about the case.

The jury selection process is expected to last until next week as attorneys sift through the questionnaires.

Judge Comer says opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday, October 25.

