Huntsville creating new affordable housing position

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders believe now is the time to keep housing in mind as the city rapidly expands. To do this, they are creating a new position with the intent to identifying and maintaining affordable housing city-wide.

“To be number one in the nation, you have to consider the needs for the least as you do everybody else,” Councilman Devyn Keith said.

Keith said the issue hits close to home in his district.

“There’s a music position we’ve hired as a director, a preservation director, long-range planning director, and a number of directors in the city we consider important to us to help the vibrancy and help in the city,” he said. “To think we don’t need a homeless advocacy and affordable housing director would be negligible for the next ten years.”

Community development manager Scott Erwin said the new director would analyze a wide range of data to work with new developers in creating more housing of all types.

“What do we have available within our community now,” he said. “What are the income ranges to purchase a home? What are the income requirements to get a mortgage or to pay a months rent?”

He said the new position will make it easier to address housing needs, as complaints will come into one office.

“It gives us a lot of data, and it gives us a point of contact for one person, and one department every day,” he said.

Keith said there are important qualities he wants to see in the new director.

“A level of empathy, but also someone who’s pragmatic and objective,” he said. “Someone who can look at x’s and o’s, look at deals, and leverage millions of dollars in development.”

Erwin said the city’s human resources department is already drafting up the guidelines for the new position as they hope to fill it. He said this could be some time around six months in the future.

