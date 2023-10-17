Deals
Gradually Clearing Skies This Afternoon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Early clouds will start to thin out by heading into the afternoon and we will be left with mainly sunny skies. Expect highs today to trend a bit warmer than the past few days, but still below average in the middle to upper 60s. Clear skies will stay in place overnight with lows falling into the low to middle 40s. The calm conditions may allow some patchy fog to develop through your early morning commute on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the best day of the week with sunshine and a south wind raising high temperatures into the lower 70s. Cloud cover will start increasing overnight with overnight lows trending warmer in the low and mid 50s. Thursday will start off mostly sunny with temperatures again topping out in the lower 70s. We are watching a disturbance coming in from the west on Thursday that will likely bring beneficial rain to the Tennessee Valley starting late in the day and continuing into Friday morning. Early showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin the day Friday before skies clear out into the afternoon with highs staying in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Right now, the weekend forecast is looking dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

