Former District 10 Rep. David Cole turns himself in to Madison Co. Jail

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former District 10 Representative David Cole(R-Huntsville) turned himself in to the Madison County Jail to begin his jail sentence.

Cole was arrested and charged with fraud-voting at multiple or unauthorized locations in August and immediately resigned from his position as the District 10 Representative.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay nearly $53,000 in restitution and serve a three-year split sentence.

On Tuesday, Cole turned himself in to the Madison County Jail where he will serve 60 days. Following his release, he will be on three years of probation.

Governor Kay Ivey announced the special elections dates to fill the District 10 seat in early September. The special primary election will be held on Dec. 12, 2023; the special primary runoff, if necessary, is set for Jan. 9, 2024 and the special general election is set for Mar. 26, 2024.

As of now there are three candidates running for the seat:

Republican Teddy Powell

Democrat Marilyn Land

Libertarian Elijah Boyd

