Financial expert says an alarming number of people do not know their spending habits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How much you spend on a regular basis is one of the most important numbers to understand when developing your financial plan. However, financial expert Jay McGowan from The Welch Group explains there is a large amount of people who simply do not know.

Typically, the wealth management expert breaks down an individual or a family’s finances into four components:

Income

Expenses

Assets

Liabilities

Income can easily be determined with a pay stub and a look at one’s tax returns, account statements and debt statements. However, those discretionary expenses tend to catch many people off guard.

“Hardly anyone knows exactly how much money they spend in a given month or a given year on their lifestyle,” said McGowan. “That number drives so many other important financial planning items that we need to address in anybody’s financial plan.”

As for ways to dial it back if you are a big spender, McGowan says there’s a fine line between consumption now and consumption in the future. As for how much money you should have for a rainy day, the financial expert says he typically recommends to his clients that they have three to six months of proper emergency funds.

At the end of the day, he says knowing your expenses drives how much money you need to save now, as it’s all about retiring comfortably.

