Clearing skies and cool 60s Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. Some cloud cover has lingered overnight and has prevented temperatures from falling too much, it is still a cool start to the morning though with temps in the middle to upper 40s.

Early clouds will start to thin out by late morning and we will be left with mainly sunny skies, highs today will stay below average in the middle to upper 60s. Clear skies stay in place overnight with lows falling into the low to middle 40s, the calm conditions may allow some patchy fog to develop. Wednesday will be the best day of the week with sunshine and a south wind raising high temperatures into the lower 70s.

Thursday will start off mostly sunny with temps again warming into the lower 70s. We are watching a disturbance coming in from the west on Thursday that will likely bring beneficial rain showers to the Tennessee Valley starting late in the day into Friday morning. Early rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin the day Friday before skies clear out into the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Right now, the weekend forecast is looking dry with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

