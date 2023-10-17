Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Clearing skies and cool 60s Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Four Day Forecast
WAFF Four Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning.  Some cloud cover has lingered overnight and has prevented temperatures from falling too much, it is still a cool start to the morning though with temps in the middle to upper 40s. 

Early clouds will start to thin out by late morning and we will be left with mainly sunny skies, highs today will stay below average in the middle to upper 60s.  Clear skies stay in place overnight with lows falling into the low to middle 40s, the calm conditions may allow some patchy fog to develop.  Wednesday will be the best day of the week with sunshine and a south wind raising high temperatures into the lower 70s. 

Thursday will start off mostly sunny with temps again warming into the lower 70s.  We are watching a disturbance coming in from the west on Thursday that will likely bring beneficial rain showers to the Tennessee Valley starting late in the day into Friday morning.  Early rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin the day Friday before skies clear out into the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Right now, the weekend forecast is looking dry with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67

Latest News

48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Monday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Monday 10 p.m. weather forecast
WAFF Meteorologist Chelsea Aaron talks about our cooler weather.
Connecting with Chels: What the Frost?
First Alert Weather
Cloudy, Breezy, & Cool This Afternoon
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, Breezy, & Cool This Afternoon