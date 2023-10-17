Deals
ALEA to release body cam footage to Steve Perkins’ family legal team

Stephen Perkins
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The legal team for the family of a man who was shot and killed by Decatur Police on Sept. 29 will be able to view the body camera footage from that fatal night on Tuesday.

Stephen Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur Police officers outside of his home in the early hours on Sept. 29.

Man killed in Decatur officer involved shooting, family releases statement

The family’s spokesperson, Dr. Brenton Lipscomb, confirmed that ALEA will release the body camera footage to the family’s legal representative, Lee Merritt, on Tuesday.

Dr. Lipscomb called for the release of the body cam footage on Oct. 10 and demanded the video’s release to the family by Oct. 16.

Previous coverage:

