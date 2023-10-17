48 INVESTIGATES: A comprehensive radon investigation found dangerous levels of gas in Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the weather cools down, many people are shutting their doors tight to keep the cold air out, which can trap high levels of radon in homes and apartment buildings.

North Alabama has high levels of uranium in the soil that turns to radon in the air and at certain levels can lead to lung cancer.

For months, WAFF 48′s Megan Plotka tested twenty residences in the Huntsville area to see if there were dangerous levels of radon.

It needs to be under 4.0 pCi/L (picocuries per liter) to be considered safe.

The State Radon Contact for the State of Alabama says only one building raised concerns, the Addison Park Apartment Complex.

One test in the winter came out to 4.9 pCi/L and the test in the summer was 5.2 pCi/L.

Expert Nick Swindall says these are dangerous levels. He says the north Alabama area is particularly susceptible to these high levels.

“We find more prevalence in north Alabama because of the structure of the geology,” Swindall explained. “We have Chattanooga Shell which has a higher content of Uranium. When you have the breakdown of Uranium, part of that process is the radon gas that comes up out of the soil.”

Long-term exposure to dangerous levels of radon can cause lung cancer. It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer, next to smoking.

“Having radon is a long term health issue its not an acute problem. It happens over time, takes exposure over years to high levels for it to have an effect,” he said.

Swindall says radon levels vary from house to house. The home structure traps the natural gas inside. It is preventable. Homes can be built with radon-resistant techniques and materials.

There are no state laws requiring buildings to have radon protection in Alabama.

There are some municipalities, like Decatur, Hartselle and Muscle Shoals, that mandate companies to construct new homes with radon protection but that still doesn’t include commercial buildings, like apartment complexes.

Swindall says laws like these can save lives, even testing goes a long way.

“You can’t taste it, smell it, the way you know its there is to test for it,” Swindall said.

Addison Park Apartments responded to the investigation in the following statement:

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents. We have developed a plan to swiftly address the preliminary testing you recently provided. Working alongside an NRPP radon professional, we will inspect the building for conditions that they feel would create an opportunity for radon to enter the suite. If any are identified, we will address them during the inspection. The same accredited radon professional will then place NRPP approved testing devices in those first-floor apartments to establish an accurate assessment of any radon that may be present within those suites.”

Swindall says you can protect yourself by ordering free short-term radon test kits online.

