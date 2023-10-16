Van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The public will learn new details about the circumstances surrounding the death of Natalee Holloway at a change-of-plea and sentencing hearing for the prime suspect in her disappearance, Joran van der Sloot, sources confirm to WBRC.

Van der Sloot is expected to plead guilty Wednesday, Oct. 18, in federal court after pleading not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges earlier this summer.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway.

Holloway family attorney John Kelly told NBC News van der Sloot will reveal new details about Holloway’s death as part of the plea agreement expected to be unsealed in court; a development sources confirm to WBRC is expected to happen inside the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse in downtown Birmingham.

