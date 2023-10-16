Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority votes to reopen Cherokee Industrial Landfill

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) -The members of the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority voted Monday to open the Cherokee Industrial Landfill back up.

It was shut down in February by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management after they said the leachate levels were too high and it needed to be managed. Leachate is liquid waste that forms in landfill cells after rainwater passes through.

The members of the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority from Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals formally met to vote on opening the landfill officially. Chairman and State Representative Kerry Underwood said that this will be huge for the community.

“It gives us a local place, which was ours in the first place, to handle it,” Underwood said.” And number two, the cost is significantly reduced at this point. So we’re saving the citizens of this county a lot of money having it reopened. It cost a lot of money to get it to that point. Now we have the binding in place so it will be spread out over twenty or thirty years. We’re back and operational. That’s what we have to remember. That’s the takeaway from today.”

The authority will also allow residents of Colbert County to dispose of debris in the facility at no cost. That is as long as they can provide proof of residency in the area. Underwood also said that it will be a soft opening Tuesday on a temporary basis and from there, roll out in phases.

“Phase one is city and county,” Underwood said. “Getting our process in place. We have one cell to finish construction. That cell when it’s complete then we can start accepting the industrial. The three phases are one: the soft opening with the county and the three cities; two: the commercial which is everything else; except for the third phase which is industrial.”

Underwood said getting rid of the leachate was expensive and cost around $2-$3 million. However, now that it is gone, Underwood said residents will be saving more. When the landfill was closed, the city would have to haul the waste to Decatur.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.