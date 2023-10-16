Travel TVL: Blue Ridge, Georgia

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On this edition of Travel TVL, we have Georgia on our minds as we take you to one of the best Southern mountain towns: Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Downtown Blue Ridge welcome sign (Ellen McDonald)

Whether you’re an outdoors enthusiast looking for a new adventure, or if you’re hoping to find somewhere for a fall weekend getaway, Blue Ridge has the charm and character of a Hallmark movie! We checked out all the best spots that you’ll want to add to your itinerary.

[Blue Ridge Travel Guide]

The Sweet Shoppe

Located in the heart of downtown Blue Ridge, The Sweet Shoppe has the best selection of goodies. Winners of season six of Cupcake Wars, you truly cannot get a better cupcake in town. The Sweet Shoppe sells an array of cupcakes, cheesecakes, ‘double doozies,’ gourmet cakes, and the most delicious cookies we’ve ever tried.

Try award winning cupcakes at Sweet Shoppe (Ellen McDonald)

Huck’s General Store

When you walk through the doors of Blue Ridge’s Huck’s General Store, you will feel like you’ve been transported in time. From vintage candy to freshly jarred preserves, Huck’s is your one-stop shop for some goodies to take home. They even have a wide selection of Blue Ridge merchandise!

Huck's General Store has all the vintage candy you could ever want (Ellen McDonald)

Mercier Orchards

Now in its fourth generation of farmers, Mercier Orchards is the best spot to grab fresh, local produce, goods, and so much more! With the sprawling acreage, the views are unmatched. Enjoy a cold apple cider and a freshly baked fried pie while you relax after a day of apple picking.

At Mercier's, there are apples everywhere you look (Ellen McDonald)

The beautiful lake and sprawling mountains that surround Mercier's (Ellen McDonald)

Bear Claw Vineyards & Winery

Right down the road from the orchard, you can enjoy a glass of wine while overlooking the vineyard in a private tree house! Bear Claw Vineyards & Winery is located at the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. There, you can connect with your loved ones and slow down for a bit. Enjoy live music and the magic of the vineyard.

Get a bird's eye view of the winery in the treehouse (Ellen McDonald)

All Bearclaw wine is made on-site in Blue Ridge (Ellen McDonald)

See the fermentation process at the vineyard (Ellen McDonald)

Blue Ridge Scenic Railway

The heart of downtown Blue Ridge is the railway. It’s truly one of the best ways to experience the breathtaking views of the town. Starting at the historic depot in downtown Blue Ridge riders take a four-hour, 26-mile roundtrip journey along the Toccoa River through the North Georgia countryside. The first leg of the adventure takes riders on a one-hour trip to the quaint sister towns of McCaysville, GA, and Copperhill, TN, nestled deep in the mountains on each state’s line. Passengers enjoy all the towns have to offer during a two-hour layover before taking the one-hour return trip through the scenic forest and back to the depot in Blue Ridge.

The railway was founded in 1998 with train cars dating all the way back to the 1930′s. The railway uses open-air and closed cars, depending on the season.

The views this year are expected to be amazing and what better time to visit than after the leaves begin to change? To hop aboard this fall, visit their online ticket office here.

A look inside a train car at Blue Ridge Railway (Ellen McDonald)

